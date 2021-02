Free Food Friday continued at Jomtien Beach’s Richmond Bar, with another handout scheduled for Feb. 12 at 3 p.m.

Hundreds of people lined up from noon until 3 p.m. at the Soi Welcome pub Feb. 6 to receive survival bags. Police officers kept things orderly and enforced social distancing.







Everyone attending must wear face masks, while volunteers had gloves and were separated by screens.

Those wishing to donate cash to purchase food for the handouts can do so at PayPal.me/paulvplastic.