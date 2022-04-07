Pattaya railway road to reopen for Songkran

Pattaya’s railway-parallel road will be cleared of barriers and detours during Songkran with roadwork to resume after the holiday.

Lead contractor on the first phase of the three-year project to lay all new drainage pipes, reservoirs and pumps to catch storm runoff from Huay Yai and Pong before it hits Sukhumvit Road admitted the project is behind schedule and is unlikely to be finished by the scheduled June 2 date.



Foreman Thawatchai Wilanan blamed a myriad of issues for the delays and apologized to motorists, business owners and residents inconvenienced by the roadwork.

He said 60% of the first phase is complete and pledged to have workers rush to finish the job, but not until they take a week off during Songkran.

During that time the roadway will be returned to full use to handle the Songkran traffic, Thawatchai said.






































