Pattaya police, paramedics prepare for Songkran road carnage

Highway police and eastern paramedic organizations checked vehicles and readied equipment ahead of the “seven dangerous days” of Songkran.

Pol. Lt. Col. Nukrob Siriphan joined volunteers form the Rescue Unit Maptaput and Pattaya’s Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation April 5 for an inspection.



Police and paramedics are preparing for April 11-17 when highways will be jammed with people returning to and from the provinces, as well as drunk drivers, speeders and motorcyclists not wearing helmets. Hundreds of people die on Thailand’s roads every year during Songkran.

In fact, Songkran’s death toll has dropped significantly in recent years and the holiday death toll is only slightly higher than it is every day, when an average 40 people are killed on the roads.







Authorities, however, only seem to stress the Thai and calendar new years’ periods to prioritize road safety.

Nukrob said there will be three highway service centers to assist Songkran travelers: at the Mabprachan Highway Police booth on Highway 7 at Kilometer 120, at the Huay Yai tollgate and at the 147-km. marker.

To report accidents, emergencies or request assistance, call 1586 extension 7 or 1193.































