Wire thieves caught on video in Pong East Pattaya

A Pong woman captured video of two men stealing communications wires in broad daylight.

Sommai Kaewkum, 60, gave police security camera footage from her apartment house April 5.

The video showed two men pull up on the roadside outside the building and use a hook to pull down telephone and cable television wires, then use cutters to steal the wire to sell for scrap.

Sommai said it was not the first time thieves have cut down wires in her neighborhood, but previous incidents have happened at night.

































