Pattaya railway road nears completion waiting for final traffic lines after asphalt sets

By Pattaya Mail
0
742
Fresh asphalt covers the railway parallel road between Nong Ket Yai intersection and Highway 36 in Pattaya as crews wait for the surface to set before painting traffic lines.

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya city administration reported that the second layer of asphalt on the railway-parallel road, stretching from Nong Ket Yai intersection to Highway 36, is almost complete.

City officials confirmed that crews are waiting for the fresh asphalt to properly set before painting traffic lines, a final step that will restore clear lane markings and improve road safety. The project, aimed at smoothing travel along this busy corridor, has caused temporary lane closures but is expected to be fully operational soon.

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously through the area until the work is finished, as crews remain on site to ensure proper curing of the new surface and accurate lane markings.

Heavy machinery spreads fresh asphalt along the railway parallel road in Pattaya, where the second paving layer is almost finished on the Nong Ket Yai–Highway 36 stretch.



Workers continue resurfacing the railway-side road in Pattaya, applying the final asphalt layer to improve driving conditions for motorists.

Construction teams push toward completion of the railway parallel road upgrade, paving a smoother route between Nong Ket Yai intersection and Highway 36.















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR