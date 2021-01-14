Pattaya rail station seeing just 10 people a day

By Pattaya Mail
0
311
Pattaya’s railway station manager Manas Lekkuna said the station has strictly enforced the lockdown, which has reduced daily passengers to only ten a day.

Taking the slow train has never been a popular way to get to Pattaya, but Chonburi’s lockdown has reduced daily passengers at the station to just ten people.



Manager Manas Lekkuna said the rail station has strictly enforced the lockdown, which requires passengers leaving Chonburi to have travel certificates approved by a district or subdistrict government. It is also complying with all Public Health Ministry disease-control measures, he said.

The station is open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tickets can be pre-booked only three days in advance. And where the station normally served about 50 people a day, now only ten passengers a day are coming through.

Taking the slow train has never been a popular way to get to Pattaya, but during better times the station sees up to 50 passengers a day.


Manager Manas Lekkuna waits patiently for the next train to arrive.



The station is open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tickets can be pre-booked only three days in advance.



Manas said the station remains open despite the pandemic and the drop in passenger numbers.



Business should pick back up after the pandemic is brought under control, assuming there will still be people left to ride the rails.





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR