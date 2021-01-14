Pattaya rail station seeing just 10 people a day

Taking the slow train has never been a popular way to get to Pattaya, but Chonburi’s lockdown has reduced daily passengers at the station to just ten people.







Manager Manas Lekkuna said the rail station has strictly enforced the lockdown, which requires passengers leaving Chonburi to have travel certificates approved by a district or subdistrict government. It is also complying with all Public Health Ministry disease-control measures, he said.

The station is open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tickets can be pre-booked only three days in advance. And where the station normally served about 50 people a day, now only ten passengers a day are coming through.



































