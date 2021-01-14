Thai SMEs non-performing loans rise to Bt229 billion; restaurants and tour operators hit hardest

Non-performing loans (NPL) of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have risen to Bt229 billion, or 6 per cent of the country’s total loans, due to impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.





Federation of Thai SMEs secretary-general Saengchai Theerakulwanich said small businesses have been hit the hardest, especially small restaurants and tour operators, after the government has temporarily shut down their businesses to curb the outbreak.

He said the government must make sure that SME operators who are not qualified for soft loans, can access financial aid during the new COVID-19 wave to mitigate the impact on their operations.













