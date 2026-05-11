Four arrested in Pattaya love-trap killing as police seize gun and getaway car

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Banglamung have arrested four suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man who was allegedly lured to his death through a chat message sent by a woman linked to the group, May 11.

The victim, identified as a local Isaan restaurant owner, was shot at close range in the early hours of May 10 inside Soi Sukhumvit Pattaya 15/12 in Banglamung District. CCTV footage reportedly captured the deadly encounter, showing a group arriving in a white sedan and waiting for the victim before the gunman approached and opened fire at point-blank range.







Investigators from the Royal Thai Police quickly tracked down and detained four suspects, including the alleged shooter, the victim’s former female companion, and two male associates who were allegedly inside the vehicle during the incident.

Police also seized a .380 semi-automatic handgun believed to have been used in the killing along with the getaway vehicle.

According to investigators, the victim had received chat messages shortly before the shooting asking him to meet at the location. Police say the woman later admitted sending the messages after being pressured by her current boyfriend, who allegedly became enraged after discovering contact between her and the victim.

The suspected gunman reportedly claimed the shooting was accidental, telling police he only intended to threaten or strike the victim with the weapon before it discharged. Authorities, however, said they are not convinced by the explanation and believe multiple people may have knowingly participated in the setup and attack.

Police are continuing to examine the role of each suspect and are preparing charges including joint murder and firearms offenses.

Earlier Report: https://www.pattayamail.com/news/pattaya-love-trap-ambush-ends-in-fatal-shooting-as-police-hunt-suspects-548408

















































