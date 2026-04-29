Overrun concerns spur Pattaya’s mass sterilization of 400 dogs on Koh Larn

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities have intensified efforts to manage the stray dog population on Koh Larn, launching a large-scale sterilization and vaccination campaign aimed at improving both public safety and animal welfare.

Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, along with city officials, visited Wat Mai Samran to monitor the progress of the initiative, which is being carried out in partnership with the Soi Dog Foundation and local stakeholders.







Running from April 27 to May 8, the 10-day operation aims to sterilize and vaccinate at least 400 dogs across the island. Each day, teams are targeting around 40 animals, providing surgery alongside a six-disease vaccine, parasite prevention, and identification marking to prevent repeat capture.

Officials say the campaign adopts a “sterilize and return” approach, allowing dogs to remain in their familiar environment while breaking the breeding cycle over time. The strategy is designed as a long-term solution, balancing humane treatment with population control.





Koh Larn currently hosts a large number of stray dogs scattered across communities, beaches, tourist sites, and hillside areas. Some have raised safety concerns, particularly incidents involving dogs running into traffic or causing unease among visitors.

The operation faces logistical challenges due to the island’s terrain, with some areas difficult to access. Authorities are relying on cooperation from residents and business operators to help locate and safely handle dogs, especially younger ones that may have been missed in previous rounds.







Local tourism operators have expressed support, noting that unmanaged stray populations can affect the island’s image and visitor confidence. The initiative is seen as a step toward creating a safer and more balanced environment for both people and animals.

City officials are encouraging the public to report unsterilized dogs and assist where possible, emphasizing that sustained community involvement will be key to achieving long-term results.

















































