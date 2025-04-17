Pattaya pushes forward with Phase 2 of Eastern Railway Road Drainage Project to prevent flooding

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has launched Phase 2 of the Eastern Railway Road Drainage System Construction Project, aiming to divert storm water runoff from Khao Talo into the Huai Yai Canal to prevent flooding in the area.

According to reports, the construction began on February 22, 2025, and will take 680 days to complete, with the contract set to end on January 2, 2027. The project runs from Soi Thungklom-Tanman 2 to Soi Baan Nong Hin.







The work includes laying 1,995 meters of 1,200 mm HOPE drainage pipes with manholes, 1,750 meters of 1,800 mm steel-reinforced corrugated HOPE pipes with 38 cast iron covers, 1,068 meters of 2,200 mm pipes with 23 covers, and 363 meters of 2,800 mm pipes with 10 covers.

Additional infrastructure includes the construction of one water collection well, one pump well, installation of four water pumps with a discharge rate of 0.75 cubic meters per second each, and the expansion of the electrical system with a 1,500 KVA transformer.

The contractor for the project is Dynamic Group Products Company Limited, with a total budget of 269.9 million baht. The project is expected to significantly reduce flood risks in eastern Pattaya once completed.

































