Four agencies collaborate to ensure safety for tourists crossing to Koh Larn, distribute water-resistant envelopes

PATTAYA, Thailand – At the Multi-Purpose Hall in Laem Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya, a coordinated effort to ensure the safety and well-being of both locals and tourists during the Songkran festival took place. The operation was led by Pol. Gen. Saksira Phuakam, the Commander of the Tourist Police, who was joined by key personnel including Pol. Lt. Col. Torlap Tinamat, Inspector of the Tourist Police Division 4, and various officers from the Pattaya Police, Chonburi Immigration, Pattaya City Municipality, and the Marine Department.







The primary goal of this collaborative operation was to ensure that tourists who were traveling to Koh Larn for Songkran were provided with both safety and convenience. Officers were seen conducting thorough checks at the pier, closely monitoring the flow of tourists who were using the ferry service to cross to the island. In an effort to enhance the holiday experience, water-resistant envelopes were distributed to tourists to help protect their belongings from the water fights that are synonymous with Songkran celebrations.

Furthermore, the authorities took the opportunity to promote the use of the “TPB” (Thailand Tourist Police Application), a mobile app designed to assist tourists by providing a quick and easy way to reach out for help from the Tourist Police. The app, available in 8 languages, offers round-the-clock support for tourists who may need assistance or encounter any issues during their travels.



In addition to these measures, Pol. Gen. Saksira personally presented certificates of appreciation to individuals who had provided valuable tips and reports to authorities. These contributions were instrumental in improving the safety of the festival-goers. Furthermore, the use of the “intelligent aerial patrol system” was demonstrated, showcasing a new way of monitoring public safety. This high-tech system is designed to autonomously enhance security efforts by utilizing aerial surveillance.

































