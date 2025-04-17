Lively Songkran celebrations at Soi Nern Plub Wan kick off festivities ahead of main Pattaya events

PATTAYA, Thailand – Soi Nern Plub Wan in Nongprue came alive with vibrant Songkran festivities on April 17. This local event has become one of Pattaya’s most beloved traditions, drawing crowds of residents and tourists each year.

The atmosphere was filled with fun and excitement as locals set up water stations in front of their homes while others rode motorcycles and pickup trucks through the main streets of the area, playfully splashing water. Dance music filled the air, and shops lining the road sold water guns, powder, and clay for traditional face painting, creating extra income opportunities for the community.







For those who missed the festivities on Soi Nern Plub Wan, more Songkran celebrations are on the horizon in Pattaya. Naklua’s Wan Lai will take place on April 18, followed by Pattaya’s main Wan Lai on April 19. These events will feature traditional water-pouring ceremonies, cultural parades, and live Thai performances.

































