Pattaya pushes forward on Walking Street signage changes

Pattaya is moving forward with plans to reduce the size of Walking Street’s signature neon signs.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn chaired a Nov. 17 meeting with business owners and bureaucrats on the long-discussed plan to make Walking Street’s signature look like streets in Tokyo or Seoul, with tall, narrow signs for each business.







The new signage must be no more than 60 centimeters wide and sticking no more than 60 cm. from a business’s front. Minimum height distances also would be implemented.

The move, proposed before the coronavirus pandemic and put on hold during it, stems from city hall’s desire to make emergency vehicle access easier and prevent fires.







Business owners have objected, saying it would sap Walking Street’s energy and vibe.

Manote said city officials will visit Walking Street next week and have another meeting to inform them of the signage plan and schedule.

Along with business signs, the city also has plans to replace the current Walking Street gate sign. City hall will run a contest for the best design ideas with details to be set at next week’s meeting.

































