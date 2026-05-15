Pattaya pushes city order, market fairness and flood readiness ahead of June 28 elections

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkijakarn has instructed city departments to continue public service operations without disruption ahead of local elections scheduled for June 28 in Pattaya and Bangkok, while intensifying efforts to improve city management, tourism image, and public safety. Speaking during an administration meeting at Pattaya City Hall on May 15, Wutthisak emphasized that all agencies must continue implementing policies and public service measures despite the current administration nearing the end of its term.







Officials reviewed ongoing anti-drug operations, public safety measures, municipal enforcement, and QR Code patrol monitoring systems covering Pattaya, Naklua, and Jomtien to improve crime prevention and tourist confidence. The meeting also addressed the reorganization of temporary market zones along Naklua Road, with authorities ordered to urgently resolve unusually high electricity charges affecting seafood vendors at Lan Pho Naklua Market. Officials said the issue stemmed from shared electricity meters connected to wastewater treatment construction pumps overseen by city engineering departments.

Wutthisak instructed relevant agencies to separate the electricity systems and correct utility management to ensure fairness for vendors while improving the overall appearance and infrastructure management of the area to support tourism. Additional attention was given to regulation of seawalker tourism operators, with authorities instructed to strictly monitor onboard wastewater disposal systems and environmental standards before approving business licenses in order to protect marine sanitation and coastal ecosystems.







The deputy mayor also ordered traffic management planning along the Khao Talo railway parallel road on the western side heading toward Chonburi, where recent road improvement works have created uneven elevation levels between lanes, increasing flood risks during heavy rain. Authorities were instructed to prepare personnel to assist traffic flow and respond quickly at flood-prone locations during storms, particularly as Thailand enters the rainy season.

Wutthisak further stressed the continuation of traffic discipline measures introduced by the current administration, including odd-even parking regulations and wheel-clamping enforcement along South Pattaya Road, aimed at easing congestion, improving order, and enhancing Pattaya’s long-term image as a tourism destination.

















































