Pakistani rider and Thai passenger slam into house wall in late-night Pattaya crash

PATTAYA, Thailand – A violent motorcycle crash left a Pakistani tourist and his Thai female passenger seriously injured after their bike lost control and slammed into a house wall in the early hours of May 15. Police were notified at 4:00 a.m. of the accident in Soi Setthi, South Pattaya. Officers from Pattaya Police Station, along with rescue workers from Sawang Boriboon and medical teams, rushed to the scene.







At the site, a house wall and iron fence were severely damaged, with bricks and debris scattered across the area. A Yamaha Aerox 155 motorcycle with Bangkok registration was found heavily wrecked nearby. The rider, a Pakistani man in his 30s, sustained serious injuries including a fractured left arm and was reported to be in a dazed condition. The female passenger, a 22-year-old Thai woman, suffered a head injury and a broken left leg. Both were given first aid before being urgently transported to hospital.

A homeowner said they were asleep when a loud impact, described as sounding like a thunderclap, woke them. They later discovered the motorcycle had crashed into their wall and both victims were lying injured outside the property, prompting an immediate call to authorities. Police have documented the scene and are awaiting further medical recovery of the injured before proceeding with a detailed investigation into the cause of the crash.

















































