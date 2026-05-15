Pattaya opens massive TCAS and Study Abroad Fair to guide students toward university futures

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has launched the “PATTAYA’s TCAS & STUDY ABROAD FAIR 2026,” a large-scale education and university guidance event aimed at helping students prepare for higher education opportunities in Thailand and overseas. The event, held on May 15–16 at the Pattaya Indoor Athletics Building in Chonburi, was officially opened by Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet alongside city executives, teachers, students, parents, and representatives from leading educational institutions.







Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat outlined the objectives of the project, which focuses on expanding educational opportunities and helping young people better understand university admissions pathways and future career planning. The fair features exhibitions covering Thailand’s TCAS university admission system as well as study abroad opportunities, with open house presentations from major universities and live educational seminars throughout the two-day event. Students are also taking part in workshops designed to build both hard and soft skills, including mock TGAT and A-Level exams, portfolio preparation sessions, overseas study guidance, mentorship clinics from senior students in science and arts programs, and activities aimed at helping participants identify suitable academic fields.

Mayor Poramet said the event represents more than a university guidance fair, describing it as a platform to inspire young people to discover their potential and confidently plan for their future.

He said Pattaya remains committed to improving education and supporting local youth so they can grow into important contributors to society and the country in the years ahead.

The atmosphere throughout the opening day was lively, with strong participation from students and parents, reflecting growing awareness of the importance of educational planning in an increasingly competitive environment.





























































