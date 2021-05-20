Pattaya pump station set for end-May completion

Four new pumps to quickly send floodwaters in Jomtien Beach into the sea should come online in June.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad on May 18 checked the progress of construction of a new pump station on Thepprasit Soi 7 in front of the Pattaya Youth Sports Center.







Dynamics and Mahanatee Joint Venture began work Oct. 1 on the 18.3-million-baht project to build a 75-sq.-meter station that will house four pumps connected to high-pressure pipes. Completion is scheduled for the end of May.

The pumps are intended to shuttle water coming from the railway-parallel road out past Soi Wat Boonkanjanaram and the Grand Jomtien Condominium into the sea.

























