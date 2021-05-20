Pattaya Father Ray disabled students, staff vaccinated against Covid-19

The Chonburi Public Health Department vaccinated 850 disabled students and staff against the coronavirus at the Redemptorist Technological College for People with Disabilities.

Rev. Paul Sukhum Thanasingha, president of the Father Ray Foundation, said he requested the special vaccination allotment for the disabled school as students and staff had problems registering and commuting to planned vaccination centers.







Father Ray officials thanked staff from Banglamung Hospital, which administered the vaccines supplied by Chonburi. No one reported any side effects from the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine.





























