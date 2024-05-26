Pattaya pub gets 5-year ban after raid uncovers drugs, violations

PATTAYA, Thailand – A joint police force raided the Dirty Pub, located in Soi Khopai, South Pattaya City, at 3 a.m. on May 25 following numerous reports and complaints that the establishment was a hub for illegal activities, including drug distribution and use, and operated past legal hours. The venue was also notorious for frequent violent incidents.

The operation was carried out under the command of Deputy Minister Chada Thaiseth, chairman of the subcommittee on prevention and suppression of influential figures and Ansith Sumpantharat, Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration. A team from the DOPA force and over 150 officers from the Department of Provincial Administration and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau participated in the raid.









Authorities found the pub in full swing, with over 300 patrons consuming alcohol and dancing. Officials halted all activities, turned off the music, and ordered the lights on. They then separated the men and women and checked their IDs, proceeding to conduct urine tests for drug traces.

Initial tests revealed that 219 patrons tested positive for drugs, with 103 men and 116 women found to have purple urine, indicating drug use. Additionally, various drugs and drug paraphernalia were discarded on the floor amidst other trash.

Further inspection revealed illegal firearms in the vehicles of two patrons. One man was found with a .45 calibre handgun and nine bullets, while the second man had a 9mm handgun and ten bullets. Both men claimed the weapons were for self-defence. Drugs were also found hidden in some vehicles. After securing the scene, Pol. Col. Navin Theerawit, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, and his team joined to assist in the investigation.

Those found in possession of firearms and those who tested positive for drugs were detained. Charges were pressed against the pub for operating without a license, selling alcohol beyond permitted hours, and allowing drug use on the premises. As a result, the establishment has been ordered to close for five years, and legal proceedings are underway to address the numerous violations uncovered during the raid.





































