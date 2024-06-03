Pattaya Prowl: Sexy Soi Six is an oasis

PATTAYA, Thailand – Most folk agree that all the changes on Walking Street have made the area look more respectable. So punters now head to north Pattaya’s Soi Six to be reminded of what Pattaya used to be like. There’s hardly a unit left which isn’t a bar or club with abundant hostesses: 48 at the last count. Recent imbibers report the only significant exception is the Queen Vic caravanserai and restaurant and a couple of general stores. As north Pattaya, particularly along Second Road, continues to be knocked down and replaced by Chinese investments, Sexy Soi Six is an oasis.









The constabulary are not regularly based there and security is handled by privately-hired burly staff who intervene when there’s any trouble. That’s nearly always about unpaid bills or confusion about ladies with an Adam’s apple, but most nights are peaceful according to saloonkeepers. Thursday and Friday 12 and 13 June will see 1,000 sexy ladies on party show. The participating bars will have balloons blowing around, as you’d expect, and offer the greatest booze-up of the Year. Over to you.

֍ Notice in a Pattaya bar. If you are drinking to forget, please pay in advance.

֍ You might just still register into the free men’s health seminar at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya on Friday 6 June, though you will be too late to be amongst the first 10 who get a free PSA test.

֍ The best time to talk to yourself is when you want to get expert advice. Agreed?

֍ Several Pattaya Beer Garden bars at the entrance to the Walking Street have obviously been dismantled. It’s from the rumour mill that a new restaurant is planned.

֍ The Royal Varuna Yacht Club is hosting a commemoration service and social event for the D-Day landings on 6 June. Several embassies in attendance we hear.





֍ The first official announcement said the nationals of 93 countries would get 60 days at the airport starting the beginning of the month. Was hastily changed to late June or even early July, a not unexpected move to reprogram immigration computers.

֍ Mike Baird is a great boon to Pattaya with his drawings and jokes. Check out his website mikebaird-amazingcartoons.com

֍ Most Indian restaurants are in Pattaya city, but an exception is Masala Twist on Second Road in Jomtien. Well signposted. Well worth a visit especially if you like English-style curries.

֍ A note for your diary. The popular Caddyshack is hosting a soul night on Saturday 6 July. Check out the details on their website.

֍ A reminder that Pattaya Marathon is Thursday and Friday June 20 and 21. The action is mostly early morning. Heavy breathers shouldn’t try the 42 kilometer option.









֍ Sad to note that Pattaya News Flash is leaving Pattaya. Always up to date and interesting, their reporting will be sorely missed.

֍ Best clubs in the Walking Street? It’s an ongoing debate but try XS and Pin Up. They certainly have some top-tier attractive ladies. Mosey on over.

֍ Pattaya city authorities say no more digging up roads after the end of the year. That deadline must include the huge flood and drainage project now just beginning on Jomtien Second Road. We shall see.

֍ Being famous on social media is basically the same as being rich playing the board game Monopoly. Nuff said.

֍ Odd how the Pattaya city authorities keep painting the road signs saying Bus Stop even though there is no service. Any comment would be superfluous.







֍ The one way system in operation at Jomtien Soi 5 now has a new sign with an arrow pointing in the direction of beach road. Hasn’t made a lot of difference though.

֍ You should never use a GPS when you are going to a graveyard. It’s distressing to be told, “You have reached your destination”.

֍ We are hearing good reports about the Loft’s all-you-can-eat Sunday carvery for 445 baht out near Mabprachan lake. More info on 038 212 9969.

֍ Jameson’s have some tempting three course set meals for 295 baht. Not to mention the Guinness. More info on 0984 769 787.

