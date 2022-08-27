Pattaya provide ID card renewal services to infirmed residents at home

Pattaya City Mayor, Poramet Ngampichet, accompanied by Deputy Mayor, Wuttisak Rermkijakarn and his administrative team visited and inspected city’s mobile unit providing services for renewal of identity cards to bedridden patients, elderly and disabled persons in Soi Nornplubwan 5 in east Pattaya on Thurs. Aug 25.

The mobile ID card services for special cases led by head of the city’s permanent secretary’s office Theerasak Chatupong, visited citizens who previously submitted their applications in their homes where they provided the ID card renewal services to 1 bedridden elderly person and 3 disabled residents.







Mayor Poramet said “The project initiated many years ago aims to assist people who cannot help themselves, don’t have any transportation or relatives to take them to the city hall. It is also our way of showing goodwill and that City Hall cares for everyone.”

Deputy Mayor Wuttisak added that this service-to-home also helps reduce costs of traveling for the people with difficulties. Elderly people and persons with disabilities who wish to make or renew their ID cards can apply for the service by asking their relatives to submit their requests at the City Hall during office hours on working days.







Pattaya City Hall has set up two contact points – the Registration and Identification Card Department on the 2nd Floor, and the Social Security Office on the 1st floor. City staff will coordinate with the relatives and send out a mobile team to the needy homes on designated dates.































