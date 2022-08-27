Pattaya launches its own ‘Dolphins United Football Club’

On Aug. 25, Pattaya City Mayor, Poramet Ngampichet presided over the inauguration ceremony of Pattaya Dolphins United Football Club amid sponsors and fans at Central Festival Pattaya Beach. Dolphins United FC President, Chokchai Sampan said the club has become the latest professional football club of Pattaya and has already sent players to participate in the Thai League 3 Eastern Zone football tournament.







The goal is to bring the Eastern Zone champions to Pattaya and win promotion to Thai League 2 in the next season, said Chokchai. Poramet said he is delighted and proud to launch Pattaya’s own football team. He said Pattaya is seen as a sports city and we support every kind of sport as promoting tourism. Poramet took this opportunity to wish the athletes and the team great health, happiness, and prosperity in the sports business.









































