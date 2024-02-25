Pattaya prioritizes quality of life for people with disabilities

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn led a committee meeting on February 23, dedicated to advancing the well-being and inclusion of individuals with disabilities. Pattaya has long championed initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life for individuals with disabilities, with a dedicated committee convening regularly since 2008. The committee’s overarching goal is to foster an inclusive environment within the city, ensuring equitable treatment and active participation of people with disabilities in all facets of society.







Operating under the mantra “Accessible City, Easy to Navigate, and Convenient Travel,” Pattaya endeavours to continually improve its infrastructure to better accommodate the needs of all citizens. With aspirations to become a “National and International Hub for Enhancing the Quality of Life for People with Disabilities,” city officials are engaged in on-going dialogues to ensure clarity and sustainable progress within the community.







The gathering served as a platform for fruitful discussions and collaborative efforts aimed at identifying areas for improvement and implementing effective strategies to enhance accessibility and inclusivity throughout Pattaya. By prioritizing the needs of individuals with disabilities, the city reaffirms its commitment to creating a more equitable and inclusive society for all residents.































