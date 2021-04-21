Pattaya preps indoor stadium as mass vaccination site

By Pattaya Mail
Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai (center) with representatives of the Chonburi Public Health Department inspect the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium to determine the possibility of using the premises to administer the COVOD-19 vaccines to the Pattaya citizenry.

Pattaya is planning to use the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium as the site for mass coronavirus vaccinations when it begins in June.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said April 20 said the city is working with the Chonburi Public Health Department to prepare the Soi Chaiyapruek 2 facility to dispense 300,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in a month once Thailand finally gets its desperately delayed vaccination program started.



Manote said vaccinating the Pattaya population is crucial if the city is to welcome foreign tourists later this year.

Manote said that since the facility is indoors, an upgrade to its ventilation system will be need before allowing 10,000 people a day to pack inside.


The indoor stadium is large enough to accommodate at least 10,000 people a day to get their vaccine shots.

The Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium is located in Soi Chaiyapruek 2 within a huge area and has space to park more than 500 cars.




