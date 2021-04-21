Pattaya preps indoor stadium as mass vaccination site

Pattaya is planning to use the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium as the site for mass coronavirus vaccinations when it begins in June.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said April 20 said the city is working with the Chonburi Public Health Department to prepare the Soi Chaiyapruek 2 facility to dispense 300,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in a month once Thailand finally gets its desperately delayed vaccination program started.







Manote said vaccinating the Pattaya population is crucial if the city is to welcome foreign tourists later this year.

Manote said that since the facility is indoors, an upgrade to its ventilation system will be need before allowing 10,000 people a day to pack inside.















