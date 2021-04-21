Pattaya cleans up dumped utility cables

Pattaya work crews cleaned up piles of discarded communications lines cut down and left by utility companies.

The cleanup came after complaints circulated about a large jumble of wires dumped on the sidewalk and roadway on Soi Arunothai 13. But investigation found it wasn’t the only place.







Cable television, telephone and internet company contractors have been cutting disused cables from utility poles and simply leaving them on the street. The guilty party hasn’t been found, so it’s unknown if the contractors planned to return to remove them, but, regardless, their actions are negligent, city hall said.







So city crews went out April 20 to clean up Soi Arunothai 13 and hauled away the tech waste, which had obstructed the sidewalk and posed a traffic hazard.

