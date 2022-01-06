Pattaya prepares ‘hospitels’ to handle new Covid-19 surge

Banglamung District will once again convert Pattaya hotels into “hospitels” to accommodate up to 2,500 Covid-19 patients as the area’s coronavirus outbreak worsens.

Chonburi Province on Friday will likely be declared a “red” coronavirus-control zone again after reporting 769 new Covid-19 cases Wednesday, pushing the district’s total over 1,200 this week alone. The daily infection rate has topped Bangkok’s since Sunday.







Deputy Mayors Manote Nongyai and Banlue Kullavanijaya hosted a Jan. 4 meeting with Pattaya Hospital medical director Dr. Somkiat Bavornsereepathai and other health officials to plan the new hospitels.



Somkiat laid out current guidelines as to which Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, isolated or sent home, noting that the Cabinet on Dec. 28 halted government payments to private hotel operators to warehouse asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic coronavirus patients.







While Thais can still receive free Covid-19 treatment nationwide, they can choose to rent a “hospitel” room for 500 baht a night to isolate themselves from family members.

Those who are unvaccinated also will have to cover part of the expense for their hospital room at private hospitals, Manote said.

Pattaya Hospital will staff the city’s hospitel with 300 beds. Meanwhile, those with moderate or severe symptoms will be sent to Chularat 3 Hospital, which has 200 beds available.

































