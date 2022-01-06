Russian dies in fall from Pattaya Police Station

A Russian man died after climbing atop the Pattaya Police Station and electrocuting himself on a power pole.

Stanislav Kosgin, 38, was found dead on the steps beside a high-voltage electricity pole Jan. 5. He suffered a major head injury after falling from the pole and his right leg also was broken. A witness said he saw the Russian fall.







Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai said CCTVs around the station caught an anxious Kosgin pacing around the Soi 9 area for several days and speculated he was looking for a place to commit suicide.



On his final night, around midnight, Kosgin walked through the police station parking lot and went on the fourth floor of the police barracks, then walked along the roof before jumping to the electricity pole and falling.

Kullachart said a barrier would be placed in the parking lot to prevent future access to the barracks.







































