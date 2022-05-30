Landslide victory of governor-elect Chadchart reflects desire for change of Bangkok residents

A Suan Dusit poll has indicated that the landslide victory of Bangkok governor-elect Chadchart Sittipunt reflected a desire for change by the people of Bangkok.

Suan Dusit Rajabhat University recently conducted a survey on this month’s Bangkok gubernatorial election. The poll was conducted from May 24-27 using a sample size of 1,191 local residents in Bangkok.







According to the survey, 69.52% of respondents said the overwhelming victory was due to a desire for change among capital residents. 43.83% of respondents also said they were optimistic about Chadchart’s policies and believed that they could be successful.

On the question of whether the new governor can bring change to Bangkok, 69.1% of respondents expressed optimism while 28.8% said they were uncertain, and 2.1% percent said they did not believe that change would happen.





Meanwhile, 50.46% of those surveyed said they were pleased with the management of the Election Commission, with 46.52% believing the recent election will have a larger impact on the political scene.

Concerning what people want from the new governor, 71.96% said they hoped that Chadchart would deliver on what he had promised. Additionally, 63.14% of respondents said they wanted the new governor to address issues such as traffic and flooding.



The institute said the survey also reflected positive attitudes among residents towards the new Bangkok governor, owing to his personality and policies, which people believe could be implemented to improve Bangkok. The election also serves as a wake-up call for political parties to work harder in preparation for the next election. (NNT)































