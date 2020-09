Pattaya’s pothole patrol was out on Soi Boonkanchanaram, smoothing the pavement after numerous complaints.







Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad inspected the South Pattaya roadwork Aug. 31, where roadworkers laid down new asphalt from Boonkanchanaram Soi 1 to 4.

The workers also repaired a damaged speed bump in front of the youth center to make driving safer for motorbikes.