Pattaya Drop-In Center teaches kids decoupage

Children at the Pattaya Drop-In Center learned the art of decoupage, making handicrafts that later will be sold to raise money for charity.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Pattaya tourism advisor Rattanachai Sutidechanai visited the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand facility Aug. 31 to observe the arts & crafts lesson and join in planting organic vegetables with HHNFT Director Radchada Chomjinda and Drop-In Center Manager Pirun Noyimjai.

Decoupage is the art of decorating an object by gluing colored paper cutouts onto it in combination with special paint effects, gold leaf and other decorative elements. Commonly, an object like a small box or an item of furniture is covered by cutouts from magazines or from purpose-manufactured papers.

In this case, Drop-In Center youths adorned baskets, hats and other items with natural materials including palm leaves and water hyacinth.

Each piece of art was elaborate and unique, depending on children’s ideas. Once complete, they are made available for sale to raise funds for the center and HHNFT.











