Pattaya pothole patrol repair flood-damaged roads

The construction projects to reduce flooding in North Pattaya actually made flooding worse and damaging the roads.

Torrential rain throughout September flooded the entire area on Third Road “Mum Aroi” intersection with water backing up on to Phetchtrakul Road. The problem was caused by the PWA contractor working to eliminate flooding at the intersection and on Phetchtrakul who did its work so sloppily, that it blocked the only available route for the rainfall to drain.







Now that the waters have subsided Pattaya’s pothole patrol inspected the area and began patching up a flood-hit intersection.

Street workers filled holes at the Soi Paniadchang-Third Road intersection with concrete and asphalt and rolled the road flat again Oct. 13.

The repairs came after furious residents complained to City Councilman Dilok Thongnak that they not only had to endure the floods for days on end, but now with the waters gone, they have to live under these dangerous pot-holed road conditions.





































