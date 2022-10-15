Running water restored in central Pattaya

A councilman promised to get the water flowing again after central Pattaya residents complained about having no tap water.

Dilok Thongnak visited locals and business owners on Soi 15 off Soi Buakhao Oct. 13 where major construction has been ongoing to lay new drainage pipes.







During the work contractors apparently broke a tap-water line without realizing it. Residents complained they had no running water for several days.

Dilok ordered the Provincial Waterworks Authority to repair the broken pipe immediately and water is now flowing again into the residents’ homes.





































