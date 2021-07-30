Pattaya police warn public of online scams

Pattaya police warned the public against falling prey to online swindlers, reiterating the obvious message of “if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.”

The number of people falling for Facebook “get rich quick” schemes has increased during the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing recession.







Speaking at a July 29 news conference with local leaders at the Chumsai Community’s Sustainable Community Office, Pol. Lt. Thongin Panyanam said an increasing number of victims are falling for loan and investment scams that, even at a casual glance, appear too good to be true.

Yet people continue to send money to strangers on Facebook who promise “loans” offering 20 percent interest, sometimes with the interest paid in advance. For example, Thongin said, people are duped into loaning 10,000 baht but are told they can send only 8,000 baht and consider the other 2,000 their first interest payment.



As soon as the 8,000 baht is transferred, the anonymous Facebook user closes the page and disappears.

Thongin said that once money is sent, it’s difficult – but not impossible – to get back. But he urged people to use common sense and not put themselves in such situations to begin.

Anyone offering loan or investment services must be licensed and registered. Demand to see those documents or check out the companies independently, he said.























