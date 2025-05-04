Pattaya Police under scrutiny as province demands cleaner stations, better staffing — ‘A detainee is not a convict,’ says Commissioner

PATTAYA, Thailand – In recent years, Pattaya Police Station has come under growing scrutiny for issues ranging from under-resourced investigation units to poor facility maintenance — problems now being spotlighted as part of a broader regional push for reform.

On May 3, Police Lieutenant General Yingyos Thepjumnong, Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 2, issued a strong directive to all 117 police stations under his jurisdiction, including Pattaya, calling for an immediate assessment of investigation personnel and a strict clean-up of station facilities.







Pattaya, a high-profile tourism city, has long struggled with balancing its policing duties between local residents and the massive influx of international tourists. The city’s police station has often faced criticism for long investigation wait times, understaffed detective units, and overcrowded detention facilities. Complaints from locals and long-term visitors frequently center on the lack of transparency in investigations, slow legal processes, and an often inaccessible justice system.

The new directive from Police Region 2 is meant to tackle these very issues.

“Since assuming my role, I’ve treated police stations as the heart of police work,” said Lt. Gen. Yingyos. “These are the first places people interact with law enforcement — and in tourist hubs like Pattaya that interaction reflects directly on Thailand’s reputation.”

According to Yingyos, some stations were found during recent inspections to be “dirty, disorderly, and unfit to serve the public” — with detention cells and restrooms in particular described as filthy and foul-smelling. He emphasized that such conditions are not just operational failures, but also moral and leadership shortcomings.

“A detainee is not a convict — they are innocent under the constitution. The holding cell must be a space of legal integrity, not a dungeon of inhumanity,” he said. “If we can’t even maintain basic hygiene, how can we be trusted with justice?”

The commissioner has ordered all station heads, deputy commanders, and supervisors to assess whether current staffing levels of investigators match the actual caseload. Mental health and stress levels of officers were also highlighted as a priority, with suggestions to reassign or rotate staff to alleviate burnout and maintain morale.

In Pattaya, this means urgent internal reviews are underway. The police station, already under public pressure following several high-profile mishandlings of tourist disputes and criminal complaints, now faces a tighter leash from headquarters.

Locals hope this leads to meaningful change. “It’s not just about cleaning the floor or fixing a light,” said a resident of Pattaya. “We need professionalism, transparency, and real justice — especially in a city that never sleeps.”

