Why European tourists are turning their backs on Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Once a dream destination filled with exotic promise and genuine hospitality, Pattaya is now witnessing a quiet but noticeable exodus of European tourists. For decades, these travelers were some of Thailand’s most loyal visitors — but now, many are walking away, and they may not be coming back.

The reasons are layered. For some, it’s about safety and quality of experience. For others, it’s the growing sense that the Pattaya they once knew is fading — replaced by a city chasing quick money and tolerating bad behavior.







“I’ve been back and forth to Thailand for 25 years,” said one long-time traveler. “The changes in both tourists and Thai people are undeniable.” He recalls a time when European tourists were mostly adventurous backpackers or retirees looking for peace. Today, that mix has shifted. “In Europe, the ‘larger lout’ types used to go to Spain, party all night, and fight with their shadow. Now they’ve discovered Thailand.”

Pattaya, once a bit too far and too expensive for the casual party crowd, has become more accessible. Low-cost flights, influencer exposure, and lax enforcement have made it appealing for those seeking fun without rules. Unfortunately, this shift is changing the fabric of the destination — and not for the better.



Some veteran visitors say it’s not just the tourists who have changed, but the locals too. “Thais used to think highly of tourists. Now they know better — and want better for themselves,” the same expat noted. “It’s not about blame, it’s just the world evolving into something more self-centered. Respect and decency seem to have morphed into a ‘Me First’ attitude.”

Others echo the sentiment, pointing to deeper societal decay both in Thailand and back home. “Society in the West has gone down the toilet,” one commenter wrote, frustrated by a world that no longer values politeness or peace. “No wonder people act out wherever they go.”



The nostalgia is real — and painful. “The years from ’55 to ’90 were the best,” another added, mourning not just a different Pattaya, but a different world.

And so, many Europeans now view Vietnam, Cambodia, or even staying home as better options. “Thailand hasn’t become awful,” one said, “it’s just not the same. And we’re not the same either.”

































