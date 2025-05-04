Heavy rain floods Pattaya streets, submerging vehicles and causing damage

PATTAYA, Thailand – A heavy downpour in Pattaya caused significant flooding on several streets, with some areas submerged for hours. The rainfall lasted over three hours, particularly impacting Pattaya Third Road, where both small and large vehicles were unable to pass due to the rising water levels.

The flooding caused damage to several cars, including passenger vehicles, which were submerged, especially in low-lying areas prone to water accumulation. Areas around the railroad road leading to Soi Khao Talo also reported similar issues with submerged cars and motorcycles.







Authorities have issued a public advisory urging motorists not to drive through flooded areas to avoid further damage to their vehicles and property. Officials are actively working to manage the situation and prevent further disruptions caused by the heavy rain.

Meanwhile, in Bangkok, moderate rainfall was reported, with a peak of 32 millimeters recorded in the Bang Khun Thian district. A localized flooding issue was noted on Petchaburi Road, where a section was submerged to a depth of 10 centimeters for about 15 minutes before drainage restored normal conditions.

































