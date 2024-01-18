Pattaya police take bold steps in anti-drug campaign

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a decisive effort to combat drug abuse and uphold law and order, more than 100 officers from the Chonburi Provincial Police and the Office of Narcotics Control and Prevention Zone 2 conducted an extensive inspection operation within Pattaya City on the morning of January 17.

The operation honed in on entertainment venues in Pattaya, a lively nightlife hub with operating hours stretching until 4 a.m., attracting a significant number of young tourists. The primary objective was to curb the proliferation of narcotics within these establishments.





Officers meticulously laid out plans for searches as part of a concerted project targeting establishments that violate the law by allowing the use of narcotics. The operation emphasized holistic solutions to address the severity of the drug abuse issue, with a strong focus on rehabilitation measures to reinstate public safety and confidence.

To tackle the unique challenges posed by Pattaya, recognized as an entertainment zone, authorities conducted random checks on establishments, especially those popular among young tourists. The goal was to identify legal violations and detect the presence of illicit substances. Individuals found in violation were directed to rehabilitation programs.

These proactive measures are deemed critical to reducing drug abuse-related incidents and preventing them from evolving into mental health crises with far-reaching consequences for individuals, families, and communities. Public participation is actively encouraged, with citizens urged to report any drug-related concerns to the emergency hotline 1386 or promptly contact local law enforcement officers.































