Jomtien Beach set for major infrastructure overhaul

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a pivotal meeting on January 17, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet engaged with representatives from the Jomtien branch of the Regional Electricity Authority, led by Deputy Manager Thanakorn Wisamon, to discuss a substantial transformation for Jomtien Beach.

Key focal points of the conversation included a comprehensive revamp of beachside roads, a strategic reorganization of communication cable lines, and the implementation of underground power lines. The discussions also underscored the importance of installing public lighting to elevate the city’s visual charm, with a specific emphasis on fostering a warm and inviting atmosphere to accommodate the anticipated surge in activities around Jomtien Beach.







The collaborative efforts between Pattaya City officials and the Jomtien Regional Electricity Authority highlight a shared dedication to advancing infrastructure. This joint commitment aims to lay the foundation for a vibrant and tourist-friendly city. The initiative represents a significant stride towards transforming Jomtien Beach into a premier destination, well-equipped to welcome a growing number of visitors, boasting improved infrastructure, and an enhanced aesthetic allure.































