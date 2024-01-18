Jomtien Beach set for major infrastructure overhaul

By Pattaya Mail
Mayor Poramet Ngampichet (centre) and Deputy Manager Thanakorn Wisamon (third right), joined by their dedicated team, stand united for progress during discussions on the transformative infrastructure overhaul of Jomtien Beach in Pattaya.

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a pivotal meeting on January 17, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet engaged with representatives from the Jomtien branch of the Regional Electricity Authority, led by Deputy Manager Thanakorn Wisamon, to discuss a substantial transformation for Jomtien Beach.

Key focal points of the conversation included a comprehensive revamp of beachside roads, a strategic reorganization of communication cable lines, and the implementation of underground power lines. The discussions also underscored the importance of installing public lighting to elevate the city’s visual charm, with a specific emphasis on fostering a warm and inviting atmosphere to accommodate the anticipated surge in activities around Jomtien Beach.



The collaborative efforts between Pattaya City officials and the Jomtien Regional Electricity Authority highlight a shared dedication to advancing infrastructure. This joint commitment aims to lay the foundation for a vibrant and tourist-friendly city. The initiative represents a significant stride towards transforming Jomtien Beach into a premier destination, well-equipped to welcome a growing number of visitors, boasting improved infrastructure, and an enhanced aesthetic allure.













