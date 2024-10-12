Pattaya police strengthen team unity and enhance public safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Col. Navin Theerawit, Superintendent of Pattaya Police Station, chaired the monthly meeting to reinforce policies from higher command at Pattaya City Hall on October 9. The meeting was attended by Deputy Superintendents Pol. Lt. Col. Thananon Athiphansi and Pol. Lt. Col. Pitak Nernsang, along with Pattaya police officers.



During the meeting, Pol. Col. Navin introduced the new Acting National Police Chief, Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet. The meeting also covered a review of the past month’s performance across various departments.

Key policies highlighted during the meeting included increased patrols at five high-risk locations, accelerated drug crime crackdowns, and stricter enforcement against illegal street racing. The “5 Safe Zones” initiative was also emphasized, focusing on: 1. Safety, 2. Drug-Free Areas, 3. Weapon-Free Zones, 4. Human Trafficking Prevention, and 5. Prevention of underage employment (under 18 years old). Additionally, beach safety at night was addressed as a measure to improve Pattaya’s tourism image.







The superintendent also urged officers to strengthen community and youth outreach through the D.A.R.E. program, instilling good manners and values in the younger generation. A key message was to foster unity and teamwork within the police force to ensure efficient public and tourist safety services.

The meeting also set plans for National Police Day on October 17. The day will include a merit-making ceremony, an oath-taking for officers, and evening sports events at Pattaya Beach to promote camaraderie among police officers.

Currently, Pattaya Police Station has 376 active officers, out of a full force of 420, responsible for safeguarding the city’s residents and tourists.

















































