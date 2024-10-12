Fire emergency drill for teachers and students at Pattaya City School 7

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Krisana Boonsawat observed a fire emergency drill conducted for teachers and junior high school students at Pattaya City School 7 (Ban Nong Pang Khae) on October 9. The drill aimed to train participants in handling fire emergencies on school buses.

Representatives from the city’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department served as instructors, providing vital knowledge and practical guidance to the participants. The drill emphasized the importance of preparedness and proper response in case of a fire emergency, ensuring the safety of both students and staff.









































