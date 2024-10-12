Crackdown on illegal foreign workers at local markets, bars, and tourist spots in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Immigration carried out a rigorous inspection of foreign workers in Pattaya to address concerns over illegal immigrants competing for jobs with Thai citizens on October 10.

A special investigative unit conducted a widespread operation targeting two major fresh markets in Pattaya, Lan Pho Market in Naklua and Rattanakorn Market in South Pattaya. During the crackdown, authorities apprehended over 20 Cambodian and Myanmar nationals working as employees in meat stalls, vegetable shops, and wholesale stores, with some individuals serving as cashiers.



In addition, officials intercepted a vehicle transporting undocumented construction workers headed to job sites with contractors. All detained individuals, along with their employers, were taken to Pattaya Immigration Checkpoint for further investigation. Those found violating immigration laws will face prosecution and deportation.

Pol. Col. Napaspong Khositsuriyamanee, Superintendent of Chonburi Immigration, emphasized that they had received numerous complaints about foreign workers, particularly from neighboring countries, flooding into local markets, fresh markets, bars, and tourist areas, thereby disrupting local businesses. Chonburi Immigration has taken these concerns seriously and implemented proactive measures to enforce the law more strictly.













































