German motorcyclist hits pedestrian in Pattaya crash, police later find suspected drugs in victim’s bag

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 29-year-old man from Sa Kaeo province was injured after being struck by a motorcycle while crossing a road in the early hours of April 19, with police later discovering a suspected illegal drug substance in his bag.

The incident occurred at 04:40 a.m. on Central Pattaya Road in Pattaya, according to Pattaya City Police.

Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon were called to the scene and found the injured pedestrian, identified as Kittithat Pholsari, 29, lying in the middle of the road with a severe head wound and heavy bleeding. He was given first aid before being rushed to a nearby hospital.







At the scene, police also found a damaged Honda PCX motorcycle. The rider, a German national, sustained only minor injuries and remained at the scene to give a statement.

However, while officers were checking the victim’s belongings to identify him, they reportedly discovered a zip-lock plastic bag containing clear crystalline substances suspected to be methamphetamine (ice). The item was seized as evidence for further forensic testing.



Witnesses said the victim was crossing the road when the motorcycle, travelling straight along the route, collided with him at high speed, causing both to fall and slide across the roadway.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby cameras and interviewing those involved to determine the exact cause of the accident. Investigators also said they will expand the inquiry into the suspected drug-related substance found in the victim’s possession.































