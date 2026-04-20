Songkran Pattaya ends with massive crowds at Wan Lai, Beach Road packed before full closure

PATTAYA, Thailand – Songkran celebrations in Pattaya reached their peak on April 19 as Wan Lai festivities drew massive crowds to the beachfront, marking the final major day of water celebrations in the city.

Tourists and locals continued to flood Pattaya Beach Road from central areas near Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya through Soi 7 and Soi 8, with activity intensifying late into the night. Visitors from both Thailand and abroad joined water play activities at beer bars, restaurants, and along the beachfront, creating a lively and densely packed atmosphere.







Despite the heavy crowds, traffic was still able to move along Beach Road during the evening before planned closures.

A large-scale concert stage set up at Pattaya Beach also drew significant attention, featuring performances by popular Thai artists including New Country, Lipta, Proxie, Thx, and F.Hero. The performances attracted continuous waves of spectators gathering in front of the stage throughout the night.

Wan Lai Pattaya 2026 officially took place on April 19, beginning in the morning with traditional merit-making and water-pouring ceremonies at Wat Chai Mongkhon between 08:00 and 12:00, preserving Thai cultural traditions as part of the Songkran festival.

The city later transitioned into entertainment activities along the beach, combining cultural celebration with large-scale tourism events.





Authorities implemented full traffic closures on Pattaya Beach Road from North Pattaya to South Pattaya to ensure safety and facilitate the large number of tourists participating in water activities along the coastline.

As the final day of Wan Lai concluded, Songkran celebrations in Pattaya came to an end with record-breaking crowds, strong tourism activity, and one of the busiest beachfront festival atmospheres in recent years.



































