15 Myanmar migrants arrested in Kanchanaburi for illegal entry into Thailand

15 Myanmar migrants have been arrested in Kanchanaburi province after their vehicle collided with a roadside power post in Sai Yok district during a police chase.

On Saturday (26 Mar), police set up a checkpoint at the Thong Pha Phum intersection in response to information that a group of illegal Myanmar nationals had gathered in the forest behind the Thong Pha Phum district office in preparation for being picked up and driven to a location in the province’s capital district.



According to reports, the police officers stationed at the checkpoint spotted the vehicle, a white Mitsubishi Pajero, and directed it to pull over. However, the vehicle refused to stop and sped past the checkpoint, prompting police to pursue it along Highway 323. The runaway vehicle lost control and collided with a power pole in Sai Yok district.







16 people, including 28-year-old driver Narin Wuchaiyaphum, were immediately taken into custody.

Narin said he was paid 5,000 baht by a man identified only as “Golf” to transport Myanmar nationals from the Nong Wai forest behind the Thong Pha Phum district office to the capital district.

According to police, the migrants entered Thailand illegally through a natural border crossing. Once they safely arrived in Thailand, they were expected to pay job brokers between 29,000 and 30,000 baht each.

Officials said the migrants will be processed before being returned to Myanmar. (NNT)
































