Pattaya police make final fireworks patrol before Loy Krathong

Pattaya police again warned street vendors against selling fireworks and Yi Peng flying lanterns for Loy Krathong.







Deputy police chief Pol. Lt. Col. Nithat Waenpradap and Banglamung Permanent Secretary Paradorn Chainaphaporn led volunteers through the city Oct. 30 to check stands at Wat Chaimongkol Market and other central Pattaya markets.

Firecrackers and all types of flying lanterns are prohibited again for tonight’s Loy Krathong festival as they pose hazards to people and property. Many of those using the fireworks are kids who then injure themselves.

No shops were found selling illegal fireworks, Nithat said, noting that the prohibition has been publicized for weeks.

Paradorn said the restriction spans across all shops in Banglamung and Pattaya and violators are warned of one-year imprisonment or fined 60,000 baht or both if they break the law.









Police officers and volunteers will be patrolling Pattaya and Jomtien beaches and streets to watch for illegal firecrackers being lit to keep the public and houses safe from accidents.

Paradorn said parents must watch their small children closely tonight at the beaches and lakes to safeguard them from falling into the water and also stop them from playing with any dangerous firecrackers.











