Chiang Mai Zoo gets spooky for Loy Krathong

Free gifts and a Halloween theme greet visitors to the Chiang Mai Zoo this weekend for Loy Krathong.







Smith Darakon Na Ayudhya, board member with the Zoological Organization of Thailand, kicked off the Loy Krathong Halloween celebration Oct. 30 with zoo Director Wuttichai Muangman.

Smith said Loy Krathong and the Yi Peng Lanna festival coincide with asking for forgiveness and remembering Phra Mae Ganga. This year it also falls on the same day as Halloween, so staff members are dressing up and the park is decorated in a spooky theme.

A free pumpkin krathong or fruit to feed the zoo’s hippopotamus are being given to the first 66 visitors Saturday and Sunday, commemorating the 66th anniversary of the zoo organization.

Krathongs made of bread can be floated on a reservoir in front of the zoo's aquarium.




















