Pattaya police launch pre-Christmas crime sweep

By Pattaya Mail
0
385
Pol. Col. Somchai Teerapatpaisan, deputy chief of Tourist Police Division 1, dispatched officers from two Tourist Police stations and Pattaya Police Station to fan out across Pattaya Beach from their formation at the mouth of Soi 13.

Pattaya and tourist police made a big show of launching a pre-Christmas crime crackdown.

Pol. Col. Somchai Teerapatpaisan, deputy chief of Tourist Police Division 1, dispatched officers from two Tourist Police stations and Pattaya Police Station to fan out across Pattaya Beach from their formation at the mouth of Soi 13.



He said officers will patrol the beach vigorously from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. to prevent crimes against Thai and foreign tourists especially to prevent transgender thieves from victimizing tourists and curb prostitution on the beach.







RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here