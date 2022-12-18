Pattaya Countdown 2023 named Festival of Seaverse in Metaverse

Tourism and city officials will have to hope that the Pattaya Countdown succeeds based on its musical lineup after rolling out a unique marketing slogan.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet said, Dec. 15, that this year’s Dec. 29-31 New Year’s music festival will be themed “The Festival of Seaverse” with a touch of the digital world in Metaverse form.

He said Bali Hai Pier will be transformed into an “underwater world” which is Pattaya’s brand and that patrons had a chance to win an 800,000-baht Isuzu pickup truck.







Artists from E29 Music & Showbiz Co. and the Nuzia label will perform. Among those set to take the stage are Korean pop stars Bam Bam Kunpimook and Sandara & Summi, and Thai artists Zani, Oat Pramote, Pop Ongkook, The Toys, Tilly Biards, Palmy. All will appear on Dec. 30.

On New Year’s Eve, the lineup includes Zom Marie, Bowklion, Lipta, PP & Billkin, Urboytj, Pong SMF and Bodyslam.

Koh Larn also will have its own countdown concert with Phujhan Microphone Checker & Kennoi, Powermove, OG-Anic & Urias, and Boom Boom Cash.































