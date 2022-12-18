Pattaya officials bring aid to disabled petanque player

Pattaya officials brought adult diapers to a former petanque athlete now bedridden after a stroke.

Deputy Mayor Kritsada Boonsawad and city council members were joined by members of the Elderly Health Promotion Commission Dec. 15 at the Khopai Soi 3 home of Sampao U-yen.







Sampao had competed in local petanque competitions for the Soi Khopai Community and won many gold medals. But after he suffered an ischemic stroke, he was left paralyzed and bedridden, unable to take care of himself.

While he receives support and physical therapy from the National Health Security System, he still has daily needs. The adult diapers were intended to lessen his expenses.





























