Pattaya police force ready for action during Christmas and New Year celebrations

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Gen. Yingyoth Thepjamnong, Commander of Police Region 2, along with City Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, local officials, conducted a readiness inspection to ensure safety and order during the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations. With over 420 officers from various agencies involved, the event aims to provide a safe and welcoming environment for both residents and tourists.

The operation is part of a larger effort covering 8 provinces, including major events like the Pattaya Countdown 2025 and Bangsaen Countdown. Police are implementing strict measures against crime, including checks for illegal items and drugs, to ensure a joyful and secure holiday season.







































