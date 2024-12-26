Pattaya police force ready for action during Christmas and New Year celebrations

By Pattaya Mail
Authorities in Pattaya and 8 surrounding provinces are prepared with over 420 officers to ensure safety, security, and a fun-filled holiday season for both locals and tourists.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Gen. Yingyoth Thepjamnong, Commander of Police Region 2, along with City Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, local officials, conducted a readiness inspection to ensure safety and order during the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations. With over 420 officers from various agencies involved, the event aims to provide a safe and welcoming environment for both residents and tourists.

The operation is part of a larger effort covering 8 provinces, including major events like the Pattaya Countdown 2025 and Bangsaen Countdown. Police are implementing strict measures against crime, including checks for illegal items and drugs, to ensure a joyful and secure holiday season.

Patrol police officers are on duty 24/7.















